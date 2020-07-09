Probe into Telefilm employee finds 'no harassment, discrimination or misconduct'

Telefilm Canada says an investigation into allegations made against one of its employees has "concluded that no harassment, discrimination or misconduct had occurred, pursuant to applicable law."

The federal agency announced the investigation by a third-party firm in July, after allegations surfaced on social media about the conduct of Dan Lyon, who was Telefilm's regional feature film executive for Ontario and Nunavut.

Telefilm now confirms to The Canadian Press that the subject of the investigation was Lyon and that he is no longer one of its employees, noting he left at the end of 2020.

The Crown corporation also said it has "put into place an improved, streamlined complaints procedure, and has adjusted internal practices in the Project Financing team to ensure more equitable and transparent decision-making."

The organization didn't provide any more details.

As part of his role, Lyon approved financing for projects with budgets under $2.5 million. He had been with the agency for 15 years.

Lyon told The Canadian Press he could not comment on the investigation but did say his departure at Telefilm comes amid an illness in his family that requires his attention for a few months.

The film financier and promoter said he needs a flexible schedule and plans to continue his writing, executive producing and charitable activities.

Lyon's 'opaqueness' critiqued

In the summer, Canadian writer-director Pavan Moondi posted a series of tweets criticizing Lyon's "opaqueness" in his decision-making at Telefilm and called for him to step down.

Responding to Moondi's tweets, writer Melissa D'Agostino alleged that Lyon made a sexually inappropriate comment to her at a party while offering her a meeting at Telefilm to talk about one of her screenplays.

Telefilm says the investigation into Lyon was conducted by a third party, the consulting firm Le Cabinet RH, in conjunction with independent intercultural specialist Dr. Myrna Lashley.

Their findings are "based on a thorough interview and analysis processes," Telefilm said Monday in a statement.

The organization said it was unable to provide further details.