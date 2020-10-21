Tegan and Sara to produce TV series based on their High School memoir
Argo actress Clea DuVall to produce, write and direct the pilot episode
Tegan and Sara's teenage hurdles are headed to the small screen.
The Calgary-raised pop duo have inked a deal to adapt their 2019 memoir High School into a television series through Brad Pitt's production company Plan B Entertainment.
Representatives for the musicians say the coming-of-age story will follow twin sisters as they navigate identities separate from each other against the backdrop of 1990s grunge and rave culture.
The foundation of the story comes from Tegan and Sara Quin's own lives as recounted in High School, which explores the personal relationships that led them to eventually pursue a career in music.
Argo and Girl, Interrupted actress Clea DuVall, who directed Tegan and Sara's music video for BWU, will executive produce, write and direct the pilot episode.
The Quin sisters will also serve as executive producers.
High School will be distributed by Amazon-owned free streaming platform IMDb TV in the United States, while a Canadian distributor is still to be announced.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.