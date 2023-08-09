Tickets for Taylor Swift's recently announced Toronto shows on her Eras tour go on sale Wednesday.

Swift will be playing six shows at the Rogers Centre next November, the only shows in Canada in 2024. The first two dates — Nov. 14 and 15 — go on sale at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET, while the other dates follow in pairs on Thursday and Friday.

Anyone looking to get tickets would have already had to pre-register by Aug. 5 through Ticketmaster's verified fan program, a process designed to manage demand, filter bots and avoid high-priced tickets.

Swifties across the country signed up for codes through Ticketmaster over the weekend and on Tuesday, some fans found access codes in their inboxes or were placed on a wait list.

"I know about 30 people who all got waitlisted," fan Tuba Chishti told CBC News Network on Wednesday. Chishti herself was placed on the wait list.

Others also signed up for RBC's Avion Rewards program, allowing fans to access a group of Swift tickets — even if they aren't clients of the bank. These tickets will be available on Aug. 15, and fans will be limited to four per sale.

WATCH | Taylor Swift fans talk about being waitlisted for Toronto tickets:

These Swifties got waitlisted for tickets — but they're still hopeful Duration 1:38 Two major Taylor Swift fans explain what they're going to do after failing to get a code to buy tickets for the pop superstar's Toronto shows.

Chisthi is hoping to secure tickets through the wait list or through Avion Rewards, but says if all else fails, she has a backup plan.

"I know it's November and it can be a little cold, but not that cold by Canadian standards. So I'm hoping that [the Rogers Centre] is open and at least we can do the parking lot experience," she said.

Montreal-based Swift fan Samara O'Gorman was put on the wait list as well. She told News Network that she understands costs will likely be high, particularly for people travelling to Toronto for the event.

"We're not paying for a concert at this point. I think it's very much an experience, and a once-in-a-lifetime experience," she said.

Lessons from Ticketmaster crash

Swift's tour is set to be one of the biggest tours to date, which is why navigating ticket purchasing has been top of mind.



In November 2022, Ticketmaster, owned by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., crashed when Swift tickets first went on sale.

Millions of fans were left in long wait queues and priced out and later demanded an internal investigation. Ticketmaster released a statement adding it was experiencing "intermittent issues" and that the site had seen "historically unprecedented demand" for the tour.