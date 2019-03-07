Skip to Main Content
Taylor Swift stalker arrested again by New York police

Taylor Swift stalker arrested again by New York police

Authorities say a man who served jail time for breaking into Taylor Swift's Manhattan townhouse has been arrested for doing it again, allegedly climbing a ladder to a second-floor patio and smashing a glass door to get inside.

Instance was at least third time Florida man has been found at Swift's home

The Associated Press ·
A man recently sentenced to jail time for stalking Taylor Swift was arrested Thursday on charges that he broke into her New York home again. (Matt Sayles/Invision/Associated Press)

Authorities say a man who served jail time for breaking into Taylor Swift's Manhattan townhouse has been arrested for doing it again.

Roger Alvarado of Homestead, Fla., was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after he allegedly climbed a ladder to a second-floor patio and smashed a glass door to get inside.

No one was home.

It's at least the third time he's been found at Swift's home.

He recently served six months for a break-in there last April. He was found sleeping in the pop star's bed after using her shower. Swift was not home.

Alvarado was arrested in February 2018 on charges of breaking the front door with a shovel.

A message requesting comment was emailed to Swift's representative.

Court records didn't list a lawyer who could comment on Alvarado's behalf. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us