Taylor Swift skips Canada as new Eras tour dates are announced

Sorry, Swifties: Taylor Swift won't be coming to Canada any time soon.

The pop singer announced the international leg of her wildly popular Eras world tour on Tuesday. Canadian cities like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver were conspicuously absent from the list.

The Anti-Hero singer is currently on the U.S. leg of her tour, which ends on Aug. 9.

Just two weeks later, she'll begin a 50-show run across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, with a kickoff concert in Mexico City on Aug. 24.

Canadian fans were anxious to hear if Swift would make her way to the other side of the border during the tour's next wave.

The newly announced leg ends in August 2024, so it could be a while before Swift touches down in Canada, if she does at all. The last time she did was for her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.