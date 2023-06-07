Content
Taylor Swift skips Canada as new Eras tour dates are announced

Sorry, Swifties: The pop star's fresh batch of Eras tour dates don't include any Canadian cities.

Pop singer will head to Europe, Asia during next leg of popular Eras tour

Jenna Benchetrit · CBC News ·
A blonde woman in a sparkly one piece sings into a microphone.
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The singer won't be coming to Canada during the next international leg of her tour. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Sorry, Swifties: Taylor Swift won't be coming to Canada any time soon.

The pop singer announced the international leg of her wildly popular Eras world tour on Tuesday. Canadian cities like Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver were conspicuously absent from the list.

The Anti-Hero singer is currently on the U.S. leg of her tour, which ends on Aug. 9.

Just two weeks later, she'll begin a 50-show run across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, with a kickoff concert in Mexico City on Aug. 24.

Canadian fans were anxious to hear if Swift would make her way to the other side of the border during the tour's next wave.

The newly announced leg ends in August 2024, so it could be a while before Swift touches down in Canada, if she does at all. The last time she did was for her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018.

