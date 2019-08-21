Taylor Swift says she plans to re-record her songs' masters

Taylor Swift plans to re-record her songs after her catalogue was purchased by popular music manager Scooter Braun.

CBS Sunday Morning previewed some of its pre-taped interview with Swift on Wednesday. The reporter asks Swift if she would consider re-recording her songs in order to own the new versions and Swift said, "Oh yeah." When asked if that was the plan, she replied: "Yeah, absolutely."

In late June, Braun's Ithaca Holdings announced that it had acquired Big Machine Label Group, which was led by Scott Borchetta and home to Swift's first six albums, including the Grammy winners for album of the year, 2008's Fearless and 2014's 1989.

Swift wrote a scathing post on Tumblr about the purchase on June 30.

She said she was "sad and grossed out" that her catalogue belonged to Braun, whom she alleged subjected her to years of bullying.

"When I left my masters in [Borchetta's] hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them," she wrote. "Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter."

Borchetta replied, on Big Machine's website, that he'd tried to inform Swift about the deal the previous day "so she could hear it directly from me."

Swift's upcoming interview will air Sunday on CBS at 9 a.m. ET.

She is also set to release her seventh studio album, Lover, on Friday.