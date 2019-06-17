Taylor Swift releases new video, makes surprise appearance at gay bar

Taylor Swift released a new music video for You Need to Calm Down on Monday, featuring a number of famous faces, including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, RuPaul and the cast of Queer Eye.

In the song, Swift calls out homophobes and her own haters. You Need to Calm Down is the second single from her seventh album Lover, due out Aug. 23.

Ryan Reynolds, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Adam Rippon also make appearances in the colourful video.

The clip closes with Swift and Katy Perry — dressed as french fries and a hamburger — hugging. The two mended their friendship last year after publicly feuding.

The video finishes with the words: "Let's show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally."

Earlier this month Swift announced that she supported the Equality Act, a bill that, if passed, would protect against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

On Friday, she performed a surprise concert at the iconic gay bar Stonewall Inn in New York City.

Swift sang her hit song Shake It Off with Modern Family actor Ferguson, who hosted the event.

Ferguson is working on a documentary about Stonewall Inn, where patrons resisted a police raid in 1969 and helped spark the gay rights movement. The bar is marking 50 years since the riots.