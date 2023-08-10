If you weren't able to secure tickets to see Taylor Swift in concert in 2024 in Toronto, fear not — her Eras tour is coming to Canadian theatres.

On Thursday, Cineplex confirmed the concert film Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will play in more than 150 Cineplex theatres around the country starting on Oct. 13. The film will play Thursdays to Sundays.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far, and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift said on her social media Thursday morning. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)."

More than three million fans saw the concert film during its run in U.S. theatres, according to Cineplex.

It's not the first time a major artist has had a concert film in Canada. Earlier this month, Metallica's M72 World Tour burst onto the big screen in Canadian cinemas as part of two live broadcasts from Arlington, Texas.

Ticket prices for the Swift film make a nod to one of her albums and her self-proclaimed lucky number, 13. Children and seniors' tickets cost $13.13, while adult tickets are $19.89.

The pop megastar will be in Toronto for six concerts over a 10-day period at the Rogers Centre in 2024.