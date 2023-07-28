Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras tour to Canada — but only in Toronto

Taylor Swift has announced six Canadian concert dates for her Eras tour.

The American musician's previously released schedule had conspicuously left off any stops north of the border, while hitting 50 stops across North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

As the scheduled shows stretched into late 2024, fans and politicians alike in Canada expressed surprise — and tried to convince Swift to change her mind.

The revised schedule includes Canadian shows, but they are all in one city: Toronto.

Swift will be performing at the Rogers Centre on Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 in 2024, according to a post on her Instagram account.