Taylor Swift 'overwhelmed by grief,' postpones Rio show after fan dies during Eras Tour concert

Taylor Swift postponed an Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro Saturday after a 23-year-old fan died during her Friday night show, according to a message posted on the singer's Instagram.

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio," the singer said in a handwritten note posted on her Instagram account.

"The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and always will come first."

Taylor Swift posted a message on her Instagram account Friday night following the death expressing her grief after a young fan died during her Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, before announcing the postponement of her Saturday night show. (@taylorswift/Instagram)

The cause of death for Ana Clara Benevides Machado, the young woman who sought medical attention at Nilton Santos Olympic Stadium during Friday's show, has not yet been announced. The office of Rio's public prosecutor opened a criminal investigation and said Benevides' body was being examined.

Benevides' death shook Brazil, with fans and politicians speculating it was linked to extreme heat.

The young woman had taken her first flight ever to travel to Rio from the country's centre-west region. She also created a WhatsApp group to keep her family updated, sending photos and videos every step of the way, family members told online news site G1.

Concertgoers complained they were not allowed to take water into the stadium on Friday, the first of Swift's three planned shows in Rio, despite the stifling weather.

As temperatures continued to rise Saturday, federal authorities announced that free water would now be made available at concerts and other large events.

Taylor Swift fans wait for the doors of Nilton Santos Olympic stadium to open for her Eras Tour concert amid a heat wave in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. (Silvia Izquierdo/The Associated Press)

One of Benevides' friends, who also went to the concert, told local outlets they had both been given water while waiting to enter the stadium.

In a handwritten note shared on her social media, Swift said she had a "shattered heart."

"There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young," the singer wrote of the young woman.

Fans say water bottles not allowed into venue

The show's organizer, Time4Fun, said on Instagram that paramedics attended to Benevides after she reported feeling unwell.

She was taken to a first-aid centre and then to a hospital, where she died an hour later, the statement from the Brazilian live entertainment company said.

Fans who attended the Friday show said they were not allowed to bring water bottles into the stadium even though most of Brazil, including Rio, have had record-breaking temperatures this week amid a dangerous and lasting heat wave.

A Taylor Swift fan cools off with a bottle of water while waiting outside Nilton Santos Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. (Silvia Izquierdo/The Associated Press)

The daytime high in Rio on Friday was 39.1 degrees Celsius but it felt much hotter.

Apparent temperature — a combination of temperature and humidity — hit 59 C Friday morning in Rio, the highest index ever recorded there.

Elizabeth Morin, 26, who recently moved to Rio from Los Angeles, described "sauna-like" conditions inside the stadium.

"It was extremely hot. My hair got so wet from sweat as soon as I came in," she said.

"There was a point at which I had to check my breathing to make sure I wasn't going to pass out."

Taylor Swift fans wait for the doors of Nilton Santos Olympic stadium to open for her Eras Tour concert Saturday afternoon before the pop singer postponed her performance. (Silvia Izquierdo/The Associated Press)

Morin said she drank plenty of water but saw "a good amount of people looking distressed" and others yelling for water.

She said she was able to get water from the sidelines of the area she was standing in, but that water was a lot harder to access from other parts of the stadium, "especially if you were concerned about losing your specific position."

During the show, Swift paused her performance and asked from the stage for water to be brought to a group of people who had successfully caught the singer's attention, according to Morin.

"They were holding up their phones saying 'We need water,'" she recalled.

taylor stopped for a little bit to give someone water omggg she’s so 😭🫶 <a href="https://t.co/BPxgXvjQZb">pic.twitter.com/BPxgXvjQZb</a> —@taylorslavender

Brazilian authorities investigating

Two other concertgoers interviewed by The Associated Press said they witnessed people feeling unwell from the heat during the show.

Justice Minister Flávio Dino said Saturday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "water bottles for personal use, in suitable material, will be allowed" at concerts and festivals and that show producers must provide free and easily accessible drinking water.

State prosecutors said in a statement they would "monitor measures that seek to avoid new problems and guarantee the protection of the health of the public."

In a video Benevides sent to family members and broadcast by TV channel Globo News, she told them: "Mom, look at the plane, it's moving. Mom, I'm on the plane. My God in heaven! I'm happy!"

Before the show, Benevides posted a video of herself on Instagram wearing a Taylor Swift T-shirt and friendship bracelets, seeking shade under an umbrella while waiting in line to enter the stadium.

Like her, thousands of fans waited hours in the sun before being allowed inside.

Two women assist another began feeling ill Saturday while waiting outside the Rio stadium where Taylor Swift was scheduled to perform. (Pilar Olivares/Reuters)

She told her followers while fanning her face that she'd arrived at 11 a.m. — the show began around 7:30 p.m. — and was "still in the mess."

Benevides' friend, Daniele Menin, who attended the concert with her, told online news site G1 that her friend passed out as Swift performed "Cruel Summer," the second song of the show.

"We always said that when [Taylor Swift] came to Brazil we would find a way to go. The ticket was very expensive, but we still found a way," Menin told G1.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes said on X that the "loss of a young woman's life ... is unacceptable."

While authorities are investigating the circumstances of the death, Paes wrote, the municipality will demand Saturday that the show's production company provide new water distribution points, more brigades and ambulances, and advance entrance to the show by one hour.

Swift, in her messages on social media, said she wouldn't be able to speak about this from the stage.

"I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it," Swift wrote. "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends."