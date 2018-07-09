Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who was a heartthrob for millions of teenagers in the 1950s with such films as Battle Cry and Damn Yankees! and received new attention decades later when he revealed that he was gay, has died. He was 86.

Producer and spouse Allan Glaser said Hunter died Sunday of a blood clot in his leg that caused cardiac arrest. Glaser called the death "sudden and unexpected."

Hunter was a star for several years. In addition to his hit movies, his recording of Young Love topped the Billboard pop chart in 1957.

But in his 2005 memoir, Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star, Hunter recounted the stresses of being a love object to millions of young women when he was, in reality, a gay man.

"I believed, wholeheartedly — still do — that a person's happiness depends on being true to themselves," he wrote. "The dilemma, of course, that was being true to myself — and I'm talking sexually now — was impossible in 1953."

Hunter is seen with Natalie Wood, left, and Peggy Lee, right, at the 1955 Audience Awards in Los Angeles, where Hunter was named promising new male actor. He received new attention decades later when he revealed that he was gay. (The Associated Press)

Among those stars honouring Hunter on Monday included Harvey Fierstein, who called Hunter a "gay icon" and a "true gentleman" on Twitter, adding, "We shared some good laughs back in the 80's. I was always fond of this dear man."

Zachary Quinto on Instagram also cheered Hunter's "vital and generous nature" and called him a "pioneer of self-acceptance" who moved through the world "with authenticity as his guide."

“I don't care whether people like me or dislike me. I'm not on earth to win a popularity contest. I'm here to be the best human being I possibly can be.” - Tab Hunter, 1931 - 2018. Our hearts are with Tab's loved ones. <a href="https://t.co/2YOCKcsDpj">https://t.co/2YOCKcsDpj</a> —@glaad

GLAAD tweeted "Our hearts are with Tab's loved ones."

His road to fame

Born Arthur Andrew Kelm, his screen tab (slang for "name" at the time) was fabricated by Henry Willson, the same talent agent who came up with the names Rock Hudson and Rory Calhoun.

The legend goes that Willson said to the young man: "We've got to find something to tab you with. Do you have any hobbies?" His client answered, "I ride horses. Hunters." Agent: "That's it! We'll call you Tab Hunter."

With no dramatic training, Hunter was cast in a minor role in the 1950 drama, The Lawless. The fuss over the young actor began two years later when he appeared bare-chested opposite Linda Darnell in the British-made Island of Desire.

Hunter, seen in this April 3, 1967 file photo, got his stage name in part from his fondness for hunter horses. (Associated Press)

Soon his handsome face and muscular build appeared on magazine covers. Warner Bros., alert to the increasingly important youth market, signed him to a contract.

Hunter made a flurry of movies in the latter half of the 1950s, aimed at capitalizing on his popularity with young girls. The films included such war dramas as Battle Cry (with Van Heflin) and Lafayette Escadrille (Clint Eastwood in a small role). He made the Westerns The Burning Hills (Natalie Wood) and They Came to Cordura (Gary Cooper, Rita Hayworth). And he made romantic comedies like The Pleasure of His Company (Fred Astaire, Debbie Reynolds.)

Damn Yankees, the movie

A highlight was the 1958 Damn Yankees!, an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical with Gwen Verdon and Ray Walston in their Tony-winning New York roles and the original director, George Abbott, sharing direction with Stanley Donen.

Besides the movies, he displayed his athletic skills — he had been a figure skater as well as horseman — in a TV special, Hans Brinker, or the Silver Skates.

As with so many pop idols, his fans grew up and a new generation sought other favourites. His slide followed the classic pattern: to a television series (The Tab Hunter Show, on NBC, 1960-62); European films (The Golden Arrow) and cheap kid flicks (Ride the Wild Surf.) In his memoir, he took pains to note that Ride the Wild Surf was his only beach-party movie; his Operation Bikini, despite its title, was "yet another war movie."

Over the years, he also played small roles in The Loved One, The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean and Grease 2.

In the 1980s, he won new fans by appearing in cult movies with Divine, the 300-pound transvestite, notably John Waters' 1981 Polyester and Paul Bartel's 1985 Lust in the Dust, co-produced by Hunter himself.

Of Polyester, Hunter wrote: "Everybody got the joke … For both John and me, our collaboration paid huge dividends: I'd helped 'legitimize' his brand of movie, and he made me 'hip' overnight."

In this Aug. 13, 2013 file photo, actor Tab Hunter arrives at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California. (Jordan Strauss/Associated Press)

Hunter appeared on Broadway in 1964 in Tennessee Williams' The Milk Train Doesn't Stop Here Anymore opposite the formidable Tallulah Bankhead. The play closed within days, and he said it was "completely buried under Tallulah's offhanded trademark campiness."

Joined the Coast Guard at 15

Hunter was born in 1931 in New York City, the second son of a mechanic and his German immigrant wife. His father left the family two years later and the boy took his mother's name, Gelien.

Young Arthur Gelien grew up in San Francisco and Long Beach, California, and joined the Coast Guard at 15, lying about his age.

While in New York, he saw Broadway plays and became interested in acting. Back in California, Willson arranged for a two-word role in a small Western, The Lawless. He got $500 and a new name.

In his memoir, he said that his career flourished despite some innuendo and smear articles in the scandal sheets — "clear evidence that despite its self-righteous claims, Confidential magazine did not influence the taste and opinions of mainstream America."

I grew up full of denial. I just didn't like any suggestions or questioning of my sexuality. - Tab Hunter, actor

Writing the book was difficult, he told The Associated Press in 2005, "because I'm a really private person. I grew up full of denial. I just didn't like any suggestions or questioning of my sexuality."

In 1960, Hunter's boy-next-door reputation did take a hit when he was charged with cruelty for allegedly beating his dog. He was acquitted.

In recent years, Hunter appeared in dinner theatres and organized film projects. After living on a ranch in New Mexico for a time, he took a home in Montecito in Santa Barbara County with Glaser.

He didn't dwell on his Hollywood career or regret losing it.

"I had my fling, and I was very fortunate," he remarked. "But that's all in my past."