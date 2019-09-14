Two Swiss women have recreated Homer Simpson's gourmandizing tour of New Orleans, snarf for snarf, finger-wiggle for finger-wiggle.

Biz New Orleans reports that it took Janine Wiget of Zurich and Katrin von Niederhausern who now lives in Stockholm, a week to duplicate the segment from longrunning animated series The Simpsons.

The dizzying sequence, in which Homer devours dozens of New Orleans dishes, was recreated by the pair during a trip to the city this summer. They posted their tribute in late August and have earned kudos from strangers online, Simpsons animators as well as local tourism officials. (Fox/Katrin von Niederhäusern/YouTube)

Covering 54 restaurants in 1 minute, 27 seconds, the side-by-side video created by the 30-year-old illustrators and graphic designers has attracted more than one million views since it was uploaded Aug. 23.

The women duplicate every action and camera angle in the sequence from "Lisa Gets the Blues," which first aired April 22, 2018.

Tourism officials are delighted. New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. president and CEO Mark Romig says it's priceless publicity.