Sue Johanson, beloved Canadian sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, the beloved Canadian broadcaster who in her golden years enraptured a generation with potty-mouthed sex advice, has died at 93, a representative confirmed on Thursday.
Broadcaster known for Sunday Night Sex Show, spinoff Talk Sex With Sue Johanson
Sue Johanson, the beloved Canadian broadcaster who in her golden years enraptured a generation with potty-mouthed sex advice, is dead at 93, a representative confirmed to CBC News on Thursday.
Johanson died in a long-term care home in Thornhill, Ont., just north of Toronto, surrounded by her family, the representative said.
The broadcaster was best known for hosting the Canadian call-in radio and then television program Sunday Night Sex Show, which led to a successful U.S. spinoff called Talk Sex With Sue Johanson.
More to come