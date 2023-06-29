Content
Sue Johanson, beloved Canadian sex educator, dead at 93

Sue Johanson, the beloved Canadian broadcaster who in her golden years enraptured a generation with potty-mouthed sex advice, has died at 93, a representative confirmed on Thursday.

Broadcaster known for Sunday Night Sex Show, spinoff Talk Sex With Sue Johanson

Jenna Benchetrit · CBC News ·
An elderly woman sits at a desk with a pen and pad of paper. A screen behind her showing the words "talk sex."
Sue Johanson, the beloved Canadian broadcaster who in her golden years enraptured a generation with potty-mouthed sex advice, is dead at 93, a representative confirmed to CBC News on Thursday.

Johanson died in a long-term care home in Thornhill, Ont., just north of Toronto, surrounded by her family, the representative said.

The broadcaster was best known for hosting the Canadian call-in radio and then television program Sunday Night Sex Show, which led to a successful U.S. spinoff called Talk Sex With Sue Johanson.

