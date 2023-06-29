Sue Johanson, beloved Canadian sex educator, dead at 93

Sue Johanson, the beloved Canadian broadcaster who in her golden years enraptured a generation with potty-mouthed sex advice, is dead at 93, a representative confirmed to CBC News on Thursday.

Johanson died in a long-term care home in Thornhill, Ont., just north of Toronto, surrounded by her family, the representative said.

The broadcaster was best known for hosting the Canadian call-in radio and then television program Sunday Night Sex Show, which led to a successful U.S. spinoff called Talk Sex With Sue Johanson.

