Strumbellas postpone Canadian tour as member undergoes medical treatment

The Strumbellas say they're postponing a 14-city Canadian tour after one of their members was hospitalized with an illness.

The Toronto-based band's keyboardist, David Ritter, posted on social media to fans that one of his bandmates is "undergoing medical treatment."

He did not provide further details on the circumstances and a representative declined to comment.

The six-member, Juno Award-winning band rose to mainstream popularity nearly four years ago when their pop-folk single Spirits became a radio hit across North America and in a number of European countries. The song won the 2017 Juno for single of the year.

The Strumbellas had been planning to promote their latest album, Rattlesnake, with a tour starting Thursday in Victoria, with further stops in Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Saskatoon.

They were also set to play five Toronto shows in different venues around their hometown.

"We know people go to a lot of effort to come see us, and we don't take that for granted," Ritter said in the post.

"As a band, we're working on getting back to full strength and focused on getting out on the road to be with you guys as soon as we can."

Tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled dates, he added.

Member of the Strumbellas also include: