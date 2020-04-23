Justin Bieber, Serge Ibaka, Avril Lavigne, Kiefer Sutherland join Stronger Together benefit

Recording artists Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne and Geddy Lee, Toronto Raptors players Serge Ibaka and Pascal Siakam, members of the Cirque du Soleil and actors Ryan Reynolds, Kiefer Sutherland and the cast of Schitt's Creek are among a hefty batch of stars joining the upcoming Canadian pandemic benefit Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble.

Organizers announced further details of the cross-network charity benefit event, slated for Sunday evening and which they've dubbed the "biggest multi-platform broadcast event in Canadian history."

Dozens more artists, sports figures and prominent individuals have been added to the list of those taking part, joining previously announced names such as Céline Dion, Michael Bublé, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Russell Peters, Penny Oleksiak, Tessa Virtue and Connor McDavid.

The show, which has been extended to 90 minutes from the original hour, is a salute to Canadian front-line staff across various industries working in the fight against the coronavirus.

It's also a fundraiser for Food Banks Canada, which supports local food banks across the country that are seeing an increase in demand at the same time as needed volunteers dwindle amid the pandemic.

Aside from messages, stories and appearances by Canadian and international figures, organizers are planning a special moment: more than two dozen stars singing a "timely and treasured classic" that will be released via streaming music platforms following the show.

Appeals to support Food Banks Canada, Canadian Red Cross

All proceeds from the track will support the Canadian Red Cross and its efforts fighting COVID-19 in Canada.

Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble will air commercial-free on Sunday beginning at 6:30 p.m. (7 p.m. NT) across all markets and major networks, including CBC.

The joint presentation led by networks Bell Media, CBC/Radio-Canada, Corus Entertainment, Groupe V Média and Rogers Sports & Media will be broadcast and shared across myriad platforms on Sunday night, including TV, radio and online, along with streaming and on-demand services.