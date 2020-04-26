Skip to Main Content
Canadian stars to unite in Stronger Together COVID-19 broadcast benefit
Entertainment

Canadian stars to unite in Stronger Together COVID-19 broadcast benefit

Cé​​​​​​​line Dion, Justin Bieber and Ryan Reynolds are among the stars slated to appear in a Canadian COVID-19 broadcast benefit tonight.

Famous faces taking part include Justin Bieber, Ryan Reynolds and Margaret Atwood

The Canadian Press ·
This composite image shows, from left, singer Justin Bieber, Toronto Raptors player Serge Ibaka, singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne and actor Kiefer Sutherland. All art slated to take part in Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble. (Canadian Press)

Céline Dion, Justin Bieber and Ryan Reynolds are among the stars slated to appear in a Canadian COVID-19 broadcast benefit tonight.

Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble is a multi-platform event centred around a $150-million campaign to provide support to Food Banks Canada.

The lineup also includes musical acts Shania Twain, Anne Murray, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Sarah McLachlan and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Other celebrities expected to appear from their homes include Mike Myers, Margaret Atwood, Geddy Lee, Daniel and Eugene Levy, and Catherine O'Hara.

Organizers say Murray will address the recent shooting rampage in her home province of Nova Scotia during the show.

Many English and French Canadian broadcasters including CBC/Radio-Canada will air the special on dozens of TV, streaming and radio platforms.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories