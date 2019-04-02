Street Legal reboot cancelled after one season

The reboot of the Canadian series Street Legal has been cancelled after its first season's six episodes.

Series star Cynthia Dale announced "there will be no season two."

"I will always be head-held-high proud of this show," the Canadian actress posted on her Instagram page. "I will always always know in my gut that it was a really good show ... and I will always always always hold the incredible joy we had when we filmed this deep in my heart."

Dale ended her post with the words: "And so... fade to black."

CBC confirmed that Monday's finale will be the last episode, saying "the series resonated with a smaller audience than we had hoped."

"We are proud of Street Legal, which had a strong creative and producing team and cast led by the talented Cynthia Dale," Sally Catto, general manager of CBC programming, said in a statement Saturday.

The original series, which ran between 1987 and 1994, was hugely popular and at the time, was the longest-running scripted drama in the history of Canadian television. There were high hopes the new version, which starred many of the original cast members, would enjoy similar success.

"After thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to continue beyond six episodes."