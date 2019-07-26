Meryl Streep will be the first recipient of an acting award bestowed as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.

The festival's organizers announced Friday that Streep will receive the inaugural TIFF Tribute Actor Award during a Sept. 9 charity gala.

The glitzy fundraiser will support the festival's year-around efforts to promote films and the industry's leading creators. Organizers are also set to honour Participant Media with the TIFF Impact Award as well as announce other award recipients in the coming weeks.

Streep stars in Steven Soderbergh's upcoming Panama Papers film The Laundromat with Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas. The film will have its North American premiere at TIFF.

The award is separate from honours bestowed on films screening at the September festival.

Streep is the most nominated actor in Academy Award history and has won the Oscar three times.

The Toronto festival's People's Choice Award frequently becomes an Oscar best picture contender.

TIFF runs Sept. 5-15.