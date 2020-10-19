To binge or not to binge: Stratford Festival launches streaming service

To binge or not to binge will be the question for Shakespeare fans as the renowned Stratford Festival in southwestern Ontario launches its own streaming service.

The repertory theatre company has announced a new digital subscription series that includes not just the usual theatrical fare from the Bard but also music, cooking, conversations and comedy.

The festival is charging $10 per month for Stratfest@Home, which is now up and running with a mix of films featuring festival talent, and brand new artist-driven content.

Introducing STRATFEST@HOME: a rich mine of theatrical content housed in our brand new streaming service!<br><br>🎭Exclusive new content<br>🎬Stratford Festival on Film catalogue <br>🎤Ever-expanding library of content<br>🥳Thursday watch parties are back!<br>🎟️$10/month<a href="https://t.co/1fVa84xVFA">https://t.co/1fVa84xVFA</a> <a href="https://t.co/vvsttO0mtl">pic.twitter.com/vvsttO0mtl</a> —@stratfest

The film offerings span decades and include a festival production of The Tempest starring Christopher Plummer, who can also be seen alongside Nikki M. James in Caesar and Cleopatra.

Other titles include the Timothy Findley play Elizabeth Rex, starring Diane D'Aquila and Brent Carver, and Antony and Cleopatra with Geraint Wyn Davies and Yanna McIntosh.

The new site also promises interviews with artists, new commissions and original content — from Dan Chameroy's mini soap opera Leer Estates, to Roy Lewis's Stratford Festival Ghost Tours and Stratford Festival executive chef Kendrick Prins's The Early Modern Cooking Show.