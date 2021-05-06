Stranger Things releases mysterious new trailer

Keeping in line with the show itself, Netflix released a strange new trailer for season 4 of its sci-fi series Stranger Things on Thursday.

But despite being the first show update in over a year, the minute-long preview is sparse in terms of details.

Stranger Things began filming its fourth season in early 2020, but pandemic restrictions halted production soon after the show released an earlier trailer. Filming resumed in the fall, but with the delay it has now been nearly two years since Netflix has released new episodes.

Even still, filming is ongoing — in late March, star Gaten Matarazzo told Collider that there were still many scenes to be completed and that "there's really no way to figure out when we're going to be wrapping."

WATCH | Stranger Things season 4 trailer:

He noted that show creators Matt and Ross Duffer finished writing for the season, and the two trailers now available do offer some hints.

The first trailer announced the return of David Harbour's character Jim Hopper, while Thursday's trailer hinted at the return of antagonist Dr. Martin Brenner, played by Matthew Modine.

"Good morning, children," Modine says in the clip — seemingly in the Hawkins National Laboratory, where Modine's character experiments on telekinetic children. The camera then swings around to reveal protagonist Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) also in a cell in the unit.

There is no confirmed release date for season 4.