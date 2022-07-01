Summer's for sci-fi, superheroes and the supernatural: Eli Glasner's streaming report card

For fans of sci-fi, superheroes and the supernatural, the arrival of summer brings a feast of streaming options. But as studios rush to create content to keep us clicking, some shows fail to satisfy while others delight. Here's what's worth bingeing or skipping entirely.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The force is strong, but it has nothing compared with the power of nostalgia. Once derided, the Star Wars prequels have grown to be loved, especially among the generation that grew up with them. Thus, there was much excitement when it was announced Ewan McGregor would return to the robe for a six-part miniseries as Obi-Wan Kenobi. But we didn't get the dashing " hello there " Jedi master of the prequels, but rather a broken guru, hiding in the desert until called into action to rescue a preteen Princess Leia.

The new series, directed by Canadian Deborah Chow, introduced some new faces to the Star Wars universe. Vivien Lyra Blair as young Leia was a fantastic find, capturing the presence and determination of the iconic character.

Initial reaction to Moses Ingram as Inquisitor Reva showed a disappointing side of Star Wars fandom as McGregor himself responded after Ingram revealed she was the subject of racist attacks. Fans who stuck with the show would find Reva to be a more layered character than the initial episodes suggested.

Of course, all of that was just a prelude to what so many anticipated from the first moment it was announced that Hayden Christensen would be returning. It was the ultimate reunion: Obi-Wan Kenobi confronting his greatest failure, Anakin, the student turned dark Lord Vader.

Moses Ingram as the villainous Inquisitor Reva in Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Disney+)

After all the wait, the initial clash was underwhelming, and what followed felt slow and plodding. A recent interview in Variety may shed some light on why. Screenwriter Stuart Beattie told the outlet he wrote a feature-length film treatment that was supposed to be Obi-Wan Kenobi, the movie. After the poor performance of the film Solo, however, Beattie's feature-length story became the basis for the six-part series.

Rating: C for casualty of content for streaming.

Watch on: Disney+

Ms. Marvel

Four episodes in, this is the kind of Marvel show where the superhero stuff is almost a distraction. Iman Vellani of Markham, Ont., continues to be the strongest element of Ms. Marvel as Kamala Khan, the Peter Parker of Gen Z. She imbues the character with a sense of amazement and authenticity. The Pakistani-American family around her is also strong — in particular Zenobia Shroff and Hohan Kapur, who are pitch-perfect as the parents.

As with Spider-Man, in the comics Ms. Marvel has had more of a neighbourhood vibe. But the most recent episodes have uprooted her from New Jersey to Karachi, Pakistan. Watching Kamala get caught up in a power struggle between a group called The Clandestines and Red Daggers may leave some wishing for a return to the simple stakes of high school. However, weaving in Kamala's interstellar roots with the dark days of the Partition of India is impressive.

Rating: B for better be building to a big payoff.

Watch on: Disney+

Stranger Things - Season 4 - Part 1

Watching the new season of Stranger Things brings feelings of too much of a good thing and at times a sense of frustration. Like too many series in the age of streaming, the story feels stretched where it could be condensed, but that would mean less clicks.

On the menu for Season 4 is a Russian prison story, a twisted trip down memory lane for Eleven, plus the teens at Hawkins are under attack once again from a mysterious killer causing the town to target the local Dungeons and Dragons club.

With a budget of roughly $30 million US an episode, the show is sparing no expense, while still introducing new characters. Many of the fan favourites remain (the stoic Hopper, the endless entertaining boy genius Dustin), but it's been some of the new faces I've enjoyed the most, such as Joseph Quinn as Eddie, the metalhead D&D master now trapped in a living Iron Maiden cover. Or Argyle, the pizza delivery dude played by Eduardo Franco and Brett Gelman as the endlessly adaptable Murray.

Stranger Things is the kind of show where it's tough to pick a favourite character, but bouncing from storyline to storyline has been a trying test of patience. Here's hoping the various threads coalesce for Part 2, which will be available July 1.

Rating: B+ for bringing the gang back together.

Watch on: Netflix

The Boys

A caustic look at a world where superheroes and corporations battle for supremacy, The Boys shocks with smarts and style (and exploding bodies … so many exploding bodies).

While some other shows suffer from weak villains, what's elevated this super satire is Antony Starr as Homelander, a fascist version of Superman who is the most powerful person on the planet. The new season has been a masterful slow burn as Starr hints at how Homelander's carefully maintained facade is beginning to crack. What's accelerated the breakdown is the return of Soldier Boy, a foulmouthed riff on Captain America and perhaps Homelander's only weakness. While much attention was paid the X-rated shenanigans at the heart of last week's episode, it also delivered a brief but satisfyingly brutal battle where Homelander nearly lost his head.

Rated: A for always exceeds expectations.

Watch on: Prime Video