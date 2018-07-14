Skip to Main Content
Lawsuit filed against S-Town podcast creators

Lawsuit filed against S-Town podcast creators

The estate of the man at the centre of the popular S-Town podcast is suing the show's creators, saying they exploited details of his private life for financial gain.

Estate claims permission wasn't given to broadcast personal details of antique clock restorer who died

The Associated Press ·
The S-town podcast, which centred around John B. McLemore before his suicide in 2015, is being sued by the man's estate. (Jay Reeves/The Associated Press)

The estate of the man at the centre of the popular S-Town podcast is suing the show's creators, saying they exploited details of his private life for financial gain.

Craig Cargile, the executor of John B. McLemore's estate, filed the lawsuit Thursday in Bibb County, Ala.

The lawsuit contends McLemore did not give permission to broadcast the intimate details of his sexual orientation, mental state and other aspects of his life.

Emails sent Saturday to the press contacts for S-Town and Serial podcasts were not immediately returned.

S-Town tells the story of McLemore, an antique clock restorer from Woodstock, Ala.

McLemore in 2012 sent an email to the makers of This American Life asking for help in a murder investigation. The 2017 podcast focused on McLemore, who killed himself in 2015.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us