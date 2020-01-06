Skip to Main Content
Stars dazzle at 2020 Golden Globes red carpet
·Photos

Stars dazzle at 2020 Golden Globes red carpet

Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif., honours achievements in TV and film.

Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif., honours achievements in TV and film

      1 of 0
      CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
      Report Typo or Error|