Disney announces new Star Wars film to be directed by Taika Waititi
Oscar-winning JoJo Rabbit screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film for theatres, Disney said on Monday.
A new Star Wars series for streaming service Disney+ also is in development from Russian Doll writer Leslye Headland, the company said in a statement.
No release dates for either project were announced.
