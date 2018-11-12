Breaking
Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee has died, sources say
Stan Lee, the man who co-created Marvel Comics, has died, according to TMZ and the Hollywood Reporter.
Legendary writer and publisher co-created The Fantastic Four, Spider-Man and other characters
The legendary writer, editor and publisher began Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 with The Fantastic Four. Other Marvel characters that Lee created included Spider-Man, Black Panther and The Incredible Hulk, among others.
More to come