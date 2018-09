Jury verdict tossed in Stairway to Heaven copyright suit

A U.S. appeals court has thrown out a jury's verdict that Led Zeppelin did not copy an obscure 1960s instrumental for the intro to its classic 1971 rock anthem Stairway to Heaven.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled Friday that a lower court judge had provided wrong jury instructions.

It sent the case back to the court for a new trial.

The lawsuit in federal court in Los Angeles claimed the song's famous riff was copied from the song Taurus by the band Spirit.

A trustee for the estate of late guitarist Randy Wolfe from the band Spirit claims Led Zeppelin stole the recognizable riff from the song Taurus.

