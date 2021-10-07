Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Squid Game reality series in the works at Netflix, minus the bloodshed

In the South Korean-produced drama, players' lives were at stake. With Squid Game: The Challenge, the "worst fate is going home empty-handed," Netflix said Tuesday in announcing the reality show.

Netflix's wildly popular dystopian drama has also been renewed for a second season

The Associated Press ·
Actor Park Hae-soo appears in this still from Squid Game. A reality show inspired by Netflix's hit series is coming to the streaming service, but with far less dire consequences promised for contestants. (Youngkyu Park/Netflix)

A reality show inspired by Netflix's hit series Squid Game is coming to the streaming service, but with far less dire consequences promised for contestants.

The 10-episode competition will include 456 players vying for a "life-changing reward of $4.56 million," Netflix said in a release. They'll compete in games inspired by the drama series along with new challenges aimed at whittling down the field.

"For this round, the Front Man is in search of English-language speakers from any part of the world," the release said, a reference to the overseer of the drama's deadly game. The game show, which will be filmed in Britain, is recruiting contestants online.

A release date for the new show was not announced.

The original series pitted hundreds of players with financial woes against each other in a violent contest for a potential multimillion-dollar prize. Losers were killed throughout the contest.

The drama is deemed by Netflix as its most popular, with more than 1.65 billion hours viewed in the first 28 days after its September 2021 premiere. It's been renewed for season two with series creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk aboard, Netflix said.

WATCH | Why Squid Game resonated with audiences:

Horror expert and culture critic weigh in on Netflix hit Squid Game

9 months ago
Duration 2:14
Chris Alexander, editor-in-chief of Delirium Magazine, and Hanh Nguyen, senior editor of culture at Salon.com, spoke to CBC News about why Squid Game is resonating with international audiences.
