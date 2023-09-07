Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows due to ulcer treatment

The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and cancelling his September shows, citing doctors' orders.

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of "peptic ulcer disease."

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

The postponed shows include scheduled stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Albany and Syracuse in New York, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C.

With the cancellations, Springsteen's next scheduled show set for November 3 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

He's also scheduled to play shows in Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal that month.

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. <a href="https://t.co/jxCclJBQiK">pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK</a> —@springsteen

"Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," Springsteen said in a statement posted on his site and social media. "We'll be back to pick up these shows and then some."

Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour plus concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.