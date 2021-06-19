Springsteen on Broadway theatre backtracks on refusing entry to AstraZeneca recipients
Theatre now says it will allow those inoculated with WHO-approved vaccines to attend
The theatre behind a Broadway production featuring Bruce Springsteen says it's now able to welcome audience members who received the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.
New York-based Jujamcyn Theaters had previously said audience members wishing to attend Springsteen on Broadway needed to be immunized with vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, leaving those who received AstraZeneca on the sidelines.
But the Jujamcyn website now says it will accept audience members vaccinated with shots approved by either the FDA or the World Health Organization, meaning AstraZeneca recipients can now attend.
The website says the move, announced on Friday, complies with amended guidelines from New York state.
But other attractions, including Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, still say AstraZeneca recipients cannot attend live tapings.
The previous decision to bar certain vaccines drew frustration from some Canadian ticket-holders for the Springsteen show, as well as public health experts who described such moves as arbitrary and likely to give rise to vaccine nationalism.
