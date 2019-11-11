Without Don Cherry, Sportsnet exploring 'new formats' for 1st intermission show

Don't expect an immediate replacement for fired commentator Don Cherry on Coach's Corner, as Sportsnet told CBC News on Friday that it will explore "new formats" for the first intermission of Hockey Night in Canada.

Saturday night's first intermission will feature the 2019 Hockey Hall of Fame inductees, Sportsnet told CBC's Simon Dingley. The 2019 class is headlined by Canadian Olympic icon Hayley Wickenheiser and includes Guy Carbonneau, Sergei Zubov, Vaclav Nedomansky, Jim Rutherford and Jerry York.

On the ice, the Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Cherry's nearly four-decade run on Hockey Night ended Monday after he made on-air comments last Saturday which many felt were critical of immigrants for not wearing Remembrance Day poppies.

Segment co-host Ron MacLean said this week he intends to address the matter on Saturday. He apologized for last week's segment a day after it aired.

WATCH: Ron MacLean addresses Don Cherry's 'hurtful' remarks:

Cherry made comments on Hockey Night in Canada regarding new Toronto citizens not wearing poppies. 1:04

Sportsnet is part of Rogers Media, a subsidiary of Rogers Communications, which is in the sixth year of a 12-year, $5.2-billion deal with the NHL. The agreement included a sub-licensing deal to allow the CBC to air Hockey Night in Canada.