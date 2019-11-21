Uncut Gems, The Lighthouse top Spirit Awards nominations

The Safdie brothers' Diamond District crime film Uncut Gems and Robert Eggers' fever-dream period tale The Lighthouse lead the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards with five nominations each.

The nominations for the annual pre-Oscars ceremony honouring indie film were announced Thursday in Los Angeles.

Independent distributor A24 dominated the nominations with 18 total nods, including those for Uncut Gems and The Lighthouse.

Up for best feature are Uncut Gems, The Farewell, Marriage Story, Clemency and A Hidden Life.

Only films with a budget below $22.5 million US are eligible for the Spirits.

Acting nominees include nods for Renee Zellweger, Jennifer Lopez, Adam Sandler and Robert Pattinson.

Vancouver's Taylor Russell is among the nominees, garnering a supporting actress nod for her role in the family drama Waves.

The Spirit Awards will be held Feb. 8, the day before the Academy Awards.

Selected nominees for the 2020 Spirit Awards

Best first feature:

Booksmart.

The Climb.

Diane.

The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

The Mustang.

See You Yesterday.

Best director:

Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse.

Alma Har'el, Honey Boy.

Julius Onah, Luce.

Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems.

Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems.

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers.

Best screenplay:

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story.

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder, To Dust.

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems.

Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency.

Tarell Alvin McCraney, High Flying Bird.

Best first screenplay:

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday.

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Driveways.

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy, Blow the Man Down.

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe, Greener Grass.

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger, The Vast of Night.

Best male lead:

Chris Galust, Give Me Liberty.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Luce.

Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse.

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems.

Matthias Schoenaerts, The Mustang.

Best female lead:

Karen Allen, Colewell.

Hong Chau, Driveways.

Elisabeth Moss, Her Smell.

Mary Kay Place, Diane.

Renée Zellweger, Judy.

Best supporting male:

Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse.

Noah Jupe, Honey Boy.

Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy.

Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Wendell Pierce, Burning Cane.

Best supporting female:

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers.

Taylor Russell, Waves.

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell.

Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, Give Me Liberty.

Octavia Spencer, Luce.

Best international film:

Invisible Life (Brazil).

Les Misérables (France).

Parasite (South Korea).

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (France).

Retablo (Peru).

The Souvenir (United Kingdom).

Best documentary: