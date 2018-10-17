Skip to Main Content
Puppeteer behind Sesame Street's Big Bird for nearly 50 years is retiring

Caroll Spinney has been with Sesame Street since its start in 1969. But the puppeteer who brought Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch to life for nearly 50 years says its time to retire.

Caroll Spinney wraps up this week on Sesame Street, which he joined at the outset

Caroll Spinney, the veteran puppeteer behind Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch for nearly 50 years, has announced he is retiring. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on Sesame Street is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.

Caroll Spinney, 84, tells the New York Times that Thursday will be his last day on the program, which he joined from the start in 1969.

Spinney also has been puppeteer for another noted Sesame Street character, Oscar the Grouch.

"I always thought, 'How fortunate for me that I got to play the two best Muppets'" he said

Spinney, left, and Leslie Carrara Rudolph pose with puppets Oscar the Grouch and Abby Cadabby, respectively, at the 2012 Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Todd Williamson/Invision/Associated Press)

Spinney says the physical requirements of performing the characters had become difficult and he developed problems with his balance.

He stopped doing the puppeteering for Big Bird in 2015 and now only provides voices for the iconic character, as well as for Oscar.

His apprentice, Matt Vogel, will succeed him in the Big Bird role. Vogel also plays Kermit the Frog.

Spinney, at left, took the spotlight in the 2014 documentary I Am Big Bird. (Hot Docs)
