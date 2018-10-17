Puppeteer behind Sesame Street's Big Bird for nearly 50 years is retiring
Caroll Spinney wraps up this week on Sesame Street, which he joined at the outset
The puppeteer who has played Big Bird on Sesame Street is retiring after nearly 50 years on the show.
Caroll Spinney, 84, tells the New York Times that Thursday will be his last day on the program, which he joined from the start in 1969.
Spinney also has been puppeteer for another noted Sesame Street character, Oscar the Grouch.
"I always thought, 'How fortunate for me that I got to play the two best Muppets'" he said
Spinney says the physical requirements of performing the characters had become difficult and he developed problems with his balance.
He stopped doing the puppeteering for Big Bird in 2015 and now only provides voices for the iconic character, as well as for Oscar.
His apprentice, Matt Vogel, will succeed him in the Big Bird role. Vogel also plays Kermit the Frog.
