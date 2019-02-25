Universal brings back Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing for free rental

Do the Right Thing is being screened on different screening platforms all week, with director Spike Lee to participate in an online discussion around his 1989 film about racism, protests, police brutality and a New York neighbourhood in turmoil.

Universal Pictures is offering the film to rent for free from Monday through Sunday on Amazon, Apple, Charter, Comcast, Google, Redbox, Vudu and several other platforms.

(1/2) Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DoTheRightThing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DoTheRightThing</a> is the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AFIMovieClub?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AFIMovieClub</a> pick this week! Hear John David Washington tell you why, enjoy free rental of the film all week courtesy of <a href="https://twitter.com/UniversalPics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UniversalPics</a>... <a href="https://t.co/PGJwbVZewa">pic.twitter.com/PGJwbVZewa</a> —@AmericanFilm

The American Film Institute will host a discussion with Lee Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on its YouTube channel.

The announcement does not directly mention recent worldwide protests brought on by the death of George Floyd, but AFI President Bob Gazzale described the film as "a timeless and timely classic" in a statement.

Lee "has forever proven himself the voice for change that we need now more than ever," Gazzale said.

WATCH | CBC's Eli Glasner on Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods and Do the Right Thing:

Da 5 Bloods is a Spike Lee movie about Black American soldiers who return to Vietnam to dig up buried treasure and the past. It's classic Lee and a timely reminder to revisit his 1989 masterpiece Do the Right Thing, a movie that feels more relevant than ever. 6:42

Do the Right Thing, which stars Lee, Giancarlo Esposito, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, Rosie Perez and Danny Aiello, was nominated for two Academy Awards and is on the AFI's list of 100 greatest films of all time.

More than three decades after its debut, it has garnered fresh attention for its continued relevancy and resonance amid ongoing protests against anti-Black and systemic racism.

Studios have given other films about racial injustice — including 2014's Selma, 2018's The Hate U Give and 2019's Just Mercy — similar attention, making them available for free rental.