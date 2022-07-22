Steven Spielberg will make his TIFF debut with The Fabelmans
Semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans will bring Hollywood director to Toronto film festival for 1st time
Steven Spielberg is coming to the Toronto International Film Festival.
Organizers say the 75-year-old Hollywood director will make his first TIFF appearance with the semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Vancouver-born Seth Rogen.
The 20th century coming-of-age tale draws from Spielberg's youth in Arizona with the story of a young man, played by Gabriel LaBelle, who learns of a shattering family secret just as he discovers the power of cinema.
Spielberg co-wrote The Fabelmans, his first screenwriting effort since 2001's sci-fi epic A.I. Artificial Intelligence. He worked alongside frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, who wrote Munich, Lincoln and West Side Story.
Each of those films launched significant awards campaigns upon their release, but all of them skipped premieres at TIFF, one of the biggest launch pads for Oscar consideration.
TIFF is set to take place from Sept. 8 to 18 this year, while The Fabelmans will make its way to movie theatres in late November.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?