The Spice Girls are about to give fans what they really, really want: a reunion.

The 1990s girl group posted a video message announcing a new 2019 U.K. stadium tour, but without original member Victoria (Posh Spice) Beckham.

The band said Monday that Beckham, now a successful fashion designer, would not take part because of business commitments but "will always be one of the Spice Girls and remains aligned with Emma, Mel B, Melanie C and Geri in preserving their unique legacy."

The band was a 1990s phenomenon with hits including Wannabe and Viva Forever. They performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998, split in 2000 and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics.

June dates have been scheduled in Manchester, Coventry, Sunderland, Edinburgh, Bristol and London.