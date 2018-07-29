Octavia Spencer to star as hair care mogul Madam Walker
Academy-award winner will also produce the limited series alongside basketball star LeBron James
Octavia Spencer is bringing the story of hair care mogul Madam C.J. Walker to television.
Netflix said Sunday that Spencer will produce and star in a limited series about the outsized life of Sarah Breedlove, an African-American entrepreneur and activist known professionally as Walker.
The eight-episode drama is based on the book On Her Own Ground and includes basketball star LeBron James as a producer.
Walker became one of America's first self-made female millionaires by creating and marketing hair products for African-Americans at the turn of the 20th century.
Netflix said the series will detail the hostility, rivalries and tumultuous personal life that marked Walker's life.
Spencer is an Oscar-winning actress whose credits include The Shape of Water, Hidden Figures and The Help.
A release date for "Madam C.J. Walker" was not announced.