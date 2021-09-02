Skip to Main Content
Britney Spears to face no charges in alleged assault case

Britney Spears will face no charges after an allegation from her housekeeper that Spears slapped a phone out of her hand, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Possible misdemeanor battery charge against Spears declined based on lack of evidence

The Associated Press ·
Britney Spears attends a Beverly Hills event on April 12, 2018. Spears will face no charges in a potential assault case due to lack of evidence, prosecutors said late Wednesday. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

A possible misdemeanor battery charge was declined based on insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and lack of injury to the housekeeper or of significant damage to the phone, Ventura County, Calif. District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said in a statement.

The woman had called authorities after the Aug. 16 dispute with Spears over veterinary care of Spears' dog, Nasarenko said.

Spears has a home in Thousand Oaks, California northwest of Los Angeles.

When it was revealed sheriff's deputies were investigating, Spears's lawyer Mathew Rosen called the incident "overblown" and "manufactured."

"Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately," he said at the time. 

The district attorney's announcement came a day after Rosen and Spears filed new documents alleging that her father was keeping his role in the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years because he was trying to earn some $2 million US more in fees.

