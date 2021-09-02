Britney Spears to face no charges in alleged assault case
Possible misdemeanor battery charge against Spears declined based on lack of evidence
Britney Spears will face no charges after an allegation from her housekeeper that Spears slapped a phone out of her hand, prosecutors said Wednesday.
A possible misdemeanor battery charge was declined based on insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and lack of injury to the housekeeper or of significant damage to the phone, Ventura County, Calif. District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said in a statement.
The woman had called authorities after the Aug. 16 dispute with Spears over veterinary care of Spears' dog, Nasarenko said.
Spears has a home in Thousand Oaks, California northwest of Los Angeles.
When it was revealed sheriff's deputies were investigating, Spears's lawyer Mathew Rosen called the incident "overblown" and "manufactured."
"Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately," he said at the time.
The district attorney's announcement came a day after Rosen and Spears filed new documents alleging that her father was keeping his role in the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years because he was trying to earn some $2 million US more in fees.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?