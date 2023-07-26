Kevin Spacey acquitted of all 9 sex-offence charges

U.S. actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty on Wednesday by a jury at a London court of committing sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013.

The 64-year-old Oscar-winner was acquitted of nine charges, including sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

During the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, jurors were told by prosecutors that the actor had aggressively groped three of the men in incidents between 2001 and 2013 in Britain, when he was working at London's Old Vic theatre.

The fourth said Spacey performed oral sex on him while he had passed out in the Hollywood star's London apartment.

When he gave evidence, Spacey, who was tried under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler, said the case against him was weak and that the incidents, if they had occurred, were consensual.

He said he was promiscuous, a "big flirt" who had "casual, indiscriminate sexual encounters."

