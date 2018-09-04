Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal won't be prosecuted for alleged sex assaults

Los Angeles prosecutors have cited the statute of limitations while saying they won't file sexual assault cases against actors Kevin Spacey and Steven Seagal involving incidents in the early 1990s.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office made no comments Tuesday on the merits of the accusations.

Spacey's case, involving an adult male in 1992, was presented to the district attorney's office in April and had been under review. The nature and origin of the accusation were not disclosed.

The cases were reviewed by a task force established to evaluate sex abuse allegations in the entertainment industry in the wake of dozens of women accusing disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and others of abuse.

Representatives for Spacey and Seagal did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

Spacey became embroiled in controversy in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused him of trying to seduce him in 1986 when Rapp was 14. Spacey apologized for any inappropriate conduct with Rapp but has not commented since and has stepped away from public life.

The L.A. district attorney's office said in August that it was reviewing a second sexual assault accusation against Spacey, but declined to give details. The case is still under review.

Spacey, the Oscar-winning star of American Beauty, is one of dozens of men in the entertainment industry and politics who have been accused of sexual misconduct in the past 10 months, partly as a result of the #MeToo social media movement.

He was dropped last year from the Netflix television series House of Cards and erased from the film All the Money in the World.

With files from Reuters