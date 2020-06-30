Soulpepper's The Brothers Size racks up five wins at Dora Awards
Piaf/Dietrich, Caroline, or Change and The Mush Hole among other honourees
The Soulpepper Theatre Company's The Brothers Size took home five trophies at this year's Dora Mavor Moore Awards.
The play about the reunion of two African American brothers, penned by Moonlight co-screenwriter Tarell Alvin McCraney, led the general theatre category at Monday night's virtual ceremony.
The show received honours including best production and best direction by Mumbi Tindyebwa Otu.
In the musical category, David Mirvish's Piaf/Dietrich won the prize for best production, while R&B singer Jully Black won best lead performance for her star turn in Caroline, or Change.
Coming in from <a href="https://twitter.com/MumbiTindyebwa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MumbiTindyebwa</a> for her win for Outstanding Production and for her Outstanding Direction of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/spBrothersSize?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#spBrothersSize</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Doras2020speeches?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Doras2020speeches</a> <a href="https://t.co/TzRSarl5pl">pic.twitter.com/TzRSarl5pl</a>—@Soulpepper
Also among the big winners was The Mush Hole, from Kaha:wi Dance Theatre and presented by Young People's Theatre, which swept the young audiences division with five awards.
Coal Mine Theatre's Marjorie Prime racked up three awards in the independent theatre category, including best production.
Rusalka, presented by Opera Canada, earned a leading four wins in the opera category. The Indigenous opera Shanawdithit, co-produced by Tapestry Opera and Opera on the Avalon, also received a trophy for best new opera.
In the dance division, Rock Bottom Movement's hollow mountain and the National Ballet of Canada's Angels' Atlas — part of a triple bill with Chroma and Marguerite and Armand — took home two awards apiece.
While the 2019-2020 season was truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say 160 productions were eligible for the awards recognizing excellence in Toronto theatre, dance and opera.
