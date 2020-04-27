Skip to Main Content
Sing with Sting, tour Downton Abbey: Sotheby's to stage benefit auction
Entertainment

Win an acting lesson from Patrick Stewart. Record a song with Sting. Hang out with rockers The Strokes. Have a virtual coffee with Hillary Rodham Clinton. Those are just some of the offerings in an upcoming charity benefit online auction presented by Sotheby's.

Pandemic relief benefit will put virtual experiences with famous figures on the block

Mark Kennedy · The Associated Press ·
Singer-songwriter Sting, from left, and actors Patrick Stewart, Elizabeth McGovern and Hugh Bonneville are among the celebrities participating in an upcoming Sotheby's benefit, which will auction off virtual experiences with notable figures as a fundraiser for the International Rescue Committee's efforts to combat COVID-19. (Associated Press)

Those are just some of the offerings in an online auction presented by famed auction house Sotheby's using Google Meet video calls.

The auctions will be held May 1-8 and will benefit the International Rescue Committee's efforts to combat COVID-19. Bidding starts at $50 (all figures U.S.) on each and there are no minimums. 

Other experiences being auctioned include a video conversation with Sasha Baron Cohen or Apollo 9 astronaut Russell Schweickart, coffee or tea with former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, a coaching session with business adviser and author Tim Ferriss and conversations with decorator Jacques Grange and with David Miliband, former British foreign secretary.

Downton Abbey fans will be attracted by the offer of a virtual visit to Highclere Castle, where Downton Abbey was filmed, with with writer and creator Julian Fellowes and actors Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern, who played Lord and Lady Grantham.

"We are proud to contribute to pandemic relief at this extraordinary time," said Charles F. Stewart, CEO of Sotheby's.

"We are looking forward to supporting the efforts of the International Rescue Committee."
 

