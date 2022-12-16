Sort Of renewed for a third season

The TV comedy series Sort Of has been renewed for a third season by CBC and HBO Max.

Created by the Toronto-raised duo Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo, the Peabody and Canadian Screen Award-winning series follows a genderfluid millennial as they navigate work ambitions and personal relationships.

The second season wrapped up earlier this month.

Sort Of received critical acclaim in Canada and U.S. and was named one of Rolling Stone's 20 best TV shows of 2022.

Along with Filippo, Baig also serves as an executive producer and showrunner.

In a recent interview, the pair spoke about wanting to tell a universal story of self-discovery and relationships through the lives of the show's queer characters.

WATCH | An interview with Bilal Baig, the creator and star of Sort Of: