5 musicians recognized at inaugural SiriusXM Black Canadian Music Awards

Five Black Canadian musicians have been selected by a jury of their peers as recipients of the inaugural SiriusXM Black Canadian Music Awards.

The new prize, launched in association with the SOCAN Foundation, recognizes artistic merit from Black songwriters and composers across the country.

This year's winners were hip-hop artist Tobi, rapper Naya Ali, and R&B singer-songwriters Raahiim, Hunnah and Dylan Sinclair.

Each of them will receive a $5,000 prize.

The winners were chosen by a jury of prominent Black Canadian artists and industry leaders, including Toronto-based DJ Agile, Quebec jazz singer Dominique Fils-Aimé, Montreal Afro-pop performer Pierre Kwenders and music industry player Craig Mannix.

SOCAN said the SiriusXM Black Canadian Music Awards were created in recognition of systemic racism within society, and to "acknowledge and denounce history's injustices by celebrating the talent of Black Canadian music creators."

