5 finalists from across Canada up for $100K Sobey Art Award

Five artists from different regions of Canada are vying for the $100,000 Sobey Art Award, which is presented annually to a Canadian visual artist aged 40 and under.

Representing the Prairies and the North is Kablusiak, an Inuvialuk artist and curator based in Calgary, who uses creativity and humour to address cultural displacement and invite people to reconsider perceptions of contemporary Indigeneity.

The finalist from the Atlantic region is D'Arcy Wilson of Corner Brook, N.L., who as a descendent of European settlers, reflects on Canada's colonial interactions with the natural world.

The Ontario contender is Stephanie Comilang, who divides her time between Toronto and Berlin. Comilang's documentary-based works have been showcased across the globe.

Vancouver artist Anne Low (West Coast and Yukon) is being recognized for using sculpture, installation, textiles and printmaking to recontextualize everyday objects.

Quebec's Nicolas Grenier, who lives and works in Montreal and Los Angeles, also earned a nod for his practice blending painting, architectural installation and "experimental economies."

In addition to the main $100,000 prize, each of the four non-winning finalists will receive $25,000. One shortlisted artist will also be selected by Fogo Island Arts for an artistic residency and the work of all five finalists will be exhibited in Edmonton at the Art Gallery of Alberta beginning Oct. 5.

The 2019 prize will be awarded at a ceremony at the Art Gallery of Alberta on Nov. 15.

Past winners of the prestigious Canadian visual arts honour include Brian Jungen, Annie Pootoogook, Michel de Broin, David Altmejd, Ursula Johnson and Kapwani Kiwanga.