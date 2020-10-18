The latest episode of Saturday Night Live had a Canadian-themed sketch, complete with references to Drake, Degrassi and the CBC.

Guest host Issa Rae played a Toronto correspondent at a French-Canadian news channel in the piece titled Bonjour — Hi.

She stood in front of a green screen image of Toronto's waterfront for a news channel segment called Drake Watch, and held a microphone emblazoned with the CBC logo.

Rae and two news anchors had French accents as they chatted about whether she had seen the Toronto rapper.

Welcome to 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗷𝗼𝘂𝗿-𝗛𝗶! <a href="https://t.co/EyxsZsl4V5">pic.twitter.com/EyxsZsl4V5</a> —@nbcsnl

She said she confused him with a man using a wheelchair, which is a reference to Drake's character Jimmy Brooks from his days starring on the Canadian series Degrassi: The Next Generation.

There were some other Canadian elements to the SNL episode — Toronto-born actor Jim Carrey returned to play U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and Stratford, Ont.-raised pop star Justin Bieber was the musical guest.