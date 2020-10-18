SNL pokes fun at Cancon with bits about CBC, Drake, Degrassi
Show also featured Canadian actors Jim Carrey, playing Joe Biden, and Justin Bieber as musical guest
The latest episode of Saturday Night Live had a Canadian-themed sketch, complete with references to Drake, Degrassi and the CBC.
Guest host Issa Rae played a Toronto correspondent at a French-Canadian news channel in the piece titled Bonjour — Hi.
She stood in front of a green screen image of Toronto's waterfront for a news channel segment called Drake Watch, and held a microphone emblazoned with the CBC logo.
Rae and two news anchors had French accents as they chatted about whether she had seen the Toronto rapper.
Welcome to 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗷𝗼𝘂𝗿-𝗛𝗶! <a href="https://t.co/EyxsZsl4V5">pic.twitter.com/EyxsZsl4V5</a>—@nbcsnl
She said she confused him with a man using a wheelchair, which is a reference to Drake's character Jimmy Brooks from his days starring on the Canadian series Degrassi: The Next Generation.
There were some other Canadian elements to the SNL episode — Toronto-born actor Jim Carrey returned to play U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and Stratford, Ont.-raised pop star Justin Bieber was the musical guest.
𝙇𝙤𝙤𝙠, 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚'𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙚𝙖𝙡... <a href="https://t.co/85BZ9Q872X">pic.twitter.com/85BZ9Q872X</a>—@nbcsnl
