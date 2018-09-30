SNL, Matt Damon spoof hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

Where there is high drama involving personalities in the U.S. capital, Saturday Night Live is sure to re-enact events.

To kick off its 44th season, the NBC show delivered a spoof of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's testimony at the Senate judiciary committee on Thursday, in response to sexual assault allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford.

Hollywood heavyweight Matt Damon portrays an angry Kavanaugh giving an animated speech, opening with: "Let me tell you this. I'm gonna start at an 11. I'm gonna take it to about a 15 real quick."

"This is my speech," he continues as the embattled nominee. "There are others like it, but this is mine. I wrote it myself last night, while screaming into an empty bag of Doritos."

The sketch also toys with Kavanaugh's numerous references at the hearing to liking beer. The 53-year-old nominee has denied drunkenly assaulting Blasey Ford while they were both in high school.

"I'm usually an optimist," Damon's character says in the sketch. "I'm a keg-half-full kind of guy, but what I've seen from the monsters on this committee makes me want to puke ... and not from beer!"

Those posing questions included SNL alumna Rachel Dratch, playing Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar, the senator who asked Kavanaugh whether he had ever experienced memory loss due to drinking alcohol.

The actors come close to duplicating the tense exchange that took place during Thursday's hearing — as the judge threw back his own question about whether Lobuchar herself had ever blacked out after drinking.

"I don't know, did you? Huh, huh, huh. Did you ever black out? Damon's character asks, quickly following up with, "Sorry, I didn't mean it. I think I blacked out for a second."

At the actual hearing, Kavanaugh had asked the senator, "You're asking about blackout. I don't know, have you?"