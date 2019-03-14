City of Chicago says it will sue actor Jussie Smollett

The City of Chicago says Jussie Smollett has refused to pay more than $130,000 US to reimburse the costs of investigating what authorities say was a staged racist, anti-gay attack against him.

The city's law department also said in a statement Thursday that it will be drafting a lawsuit to be filed "in the near future" in response, and will sue the Empire actor in Cook County Civil Court.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's law chief sent Smollett a letter dated March 28 demanding he pay $130,106 — plus 15 cents — within seven days.

A suit could lead to a drawn-out battle in civil court that could end in a trial focused on the question of whether Smollett did or didn't orchestrate the Jan. 29 attack.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called a decision by prosecutors to drop all charges against Smollett 'a whitewash.' (Teresa Crawford/Associated Press)

Smollett, who is black and gay, maintains he has told the truth since reporting to police that two masked men assaulted him, shouting slurs and wrapping a rope around his neck.

On March 8, a Chicago grand jury indicted Smollett on 16 felony counts related to making a false report to police.

Last week, prosecutors had dropped all charges against him in a move Emanuel called a "whitewash."