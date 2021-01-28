Chris Murphy of Sloan has Bell's palsy

Chris Murphy, a member of Canadian rock band Sloan, says he's been diagnosed with Bell's palsy, a form of facial paralysis.

The musician shared the news with followers of his Instagram account alongside a photo of himself that compared the two sides of his face.

Murphy says went to the emergency room on Jan. 11 after he noticed that his mouth "seemed imbalanced."

He says one side of his face is paralyzed, but that he remains optimistic his muscles will reanimate with time, though it's not guaranteed and it could take months.

On the bright side, he adds, it's happened during the pandemic when he's at home and can wear a mask outside.

Sloan is one of Canada's most prominent rock acts of the 1990s and early aughts, having scored numerous hits including Money City Maniacs and The Rest of My Life.