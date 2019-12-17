The Rise of Skywalker earns tributes, standing ovation at world premiere

Audiences rose to their feet giving the latest Star Wars film a standing ovation after the credits rolled at the ending of the franchise's third trilogy.

Cheers often erupted with enthusiasm throughout while viewing The Rise of Skywalker on Monday night. Throughout the film, the audience applauded, gasped and cheered at major plot twists.

After the screening, the film was met with a slew of positive reviews after director J.J. Abrams told the audience before the film played that he was "mostly terrified" to show the movie, which ran for nearly 2 1/2 hours.

"Nothing brings people together quite like Star Wars," Abrams said.

Seated in the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood were Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker, and director Steven Spielberg, who Abrams specifically thanked. Hamill received a standing ovation when he was introduced, as did composer John Williams.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director, writer and producer J.J. Abrams told fans he was 'terrified' about unveiling the ninth and final film of the Skywalker saga. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Walt Disney Co closed off an entire city block in the centre of Hollywood to host the celebrity-studded debut screening of the highly-anticipated film.

Comedian-actor Seth Green, who attended the world premiere with his wife, Clare Grant, said he enjoyed watching how the latest film closed the final chapter of the Skywalker saga.

"I loved it," Green said.

"I'm going to be unpacking this for a while. It's dense, it's deep, it's full of awesome stuff. To me, it's a satisfying finale of this saga."

Costumed fans pay tribute

Fans turned the premiere into a living tribute to various eras of the space epic franchise, with some dressing up like Hamill's Luke and Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia from the 1977 original film with others opting for the look of the characters' mother, Queen Amidala, and many donning the armour of Stormtroopers, bounty hunters and Darth Vader.

Costumed Star Wars fans gather outside the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

"It was everything I'd hope it would be and more," said Dwayne Smith, who went to the premiere with his wife, Shannon, and son Kayden. Both father and son were wearing black First Order costumes.

"The twists, turns and nostalgia. It was emotional," Smith said during the premiere's after party.

"It had action. It had everything. If you're on the fence from the last film, you'll be happy that it's back on track."

Fan Katie Wilson said the movie "completely blew my mind."

"They did such a good job being able to mix this new Star Wars world that they created... with the nostalgia that the fans that grew up with Star Wars for years and years love," she said.

Chewbacca poses for the cameras. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Attendees were treated to a blue carpet spectacle that included appearances by the droids C-3PO and R2-D2, and Chewbacca stepping out of a black sport utility vehicle and posing for photographers with long arms stretched in the air.

Along with Spielberg, filmmakers such as Ava DuVernay, Spike Lee and Noah Baumbach were among those who walked the blue carpet, along with original trilogy stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford and the young actors made famous by the newest films: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran.

Cast members Daisy Ridley, from left, John Boyega, Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels and Oscar Isaac arrive for the premiere. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

The premiere was the first time anyone outside a select group saw the ninth film in the core Star Wars story. Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters Friday.

Attendees had a chance to walk past an exhibit lined with numerous photos from previous films including a portrait with the late Fisher and her daughter Billie Lourd, another photo with Mark Hamill hugging Fisher and several Stormtrooper uniforms.

One of 2019's most-anticipated films

Few films have captured the popular imagination like 1977's Star Wars, which has sparked three film trilogies, TV shows, toys and more. The Rise of Skywalker is one of the year's most-anticipated releases, in part because filmmakers have promised a conclusion to the story of the Skywalker clan that includes Luke, Leia and their father Anakin, who became Darth Vader.

Guests for the celebrity-studded event included composer John Williams, from left, actors Billy Dee Williams and Harrison Ford. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Disney)

Disney paid more than $4 billion US to acquire the Star Wars franchise in 2012 and the recent trilogy started by Abrams in 2015 with The Force Awakens.

While it returned beloved characters from the original trilogy to the big screen for the first time since 1983, the story has focused on a new generation of characters played by Ridley, Adam Driver, Boyega and others.

Kelly Marie Tran, at right, poses with a fan dressed up as her character, Resistance mechanic Rose Tico. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Fans remain divided on 2017's The Last Jedi, which showed a late-in-life Skywalker as a bitter recluse who cut himself off from his friends and broader conflicts embroiling the fictional far, far away galaxy.

Disney has not yet announced film plans post-Rise of Skywalker. Work on a trilogy set outside the Skywalker story has been halted, and no new stand-alone films have been announced since the poor showing of 2018's Solo: A Star Wars Story.

"We're going to make sure we take our time until we know that it's right," said Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger.

John Boyega poses with fans outside the premiere of The Rise of Skywalker. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Regardless of the reception to Rise of Skywalker, Disney has already delivered Star Wars fans two wins in 2019. Its theme parks in Florida and California opened massive Star Wars-themed expansions this year where guests are essentially transported to a distant planet.

The company's new streaming service, Disney Plus, also debuted the first live-action Star Wars television series in The Mandalorian, which introduced a popular new character: Baby Yoda.