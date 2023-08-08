Irish singer and activist Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes, says London coroner

Irish singer and political activist Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes, a coroner's office in London, England, confirmed to CBC News on Tuesday.

O'Connor was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26. She was 56.

The Inner South London coroner's office did not give further details. CBC News has reached out to the Lambeth Register Office for more information.

The singer rose to fame in the 1990s with a hit recording of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U and became known for her outspoken political activism and mental health struggles.

O'Connor was public about her mental illness and was hospitalized after her teenage son, Shane, died by suicide in 2022.

A hearse carrying the coffin of O'Connor passes outside her former home during her funeral procession as fans line the street to say their last goodbye to her in Bray, Ireland, on Aug. 8. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

A lifelong non-conformist, O'Connor was known for her outspoken political and cultural stances and fierce criticism of the Roman Catholic Church, long before allegations of sexual abuse in the clergy were widely reported.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Bray, the Irish town she had called home, during a funeral procession in August. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar attended, along with U2's Bono.