Irish singer and activist Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes, says London coroner
Singer died at the age of 56 in July
Irish singer and political activist Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes, a coroner's office in London, England, confirmed to CBC News on Tuesday.
O'Connor was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26. She was 56.
The Inner South London coroner's office did not give further details. CBC News has reached out to the Lambeth Register Office for more information.
The singer rose to fame in the 1990s with a hit recording of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U and became known for her outspoken political activism and mental health struggles.
O'Connor was public about her mental illness and was hospitalized after her teenage son, Shane, died by suicide in 2022.
A lifelong non-conformist, O'Connor was known for her outspoken political and cultural stances and fierce criticism of the Roman Catholic Church, long before allegations of sexual abuse in the clergy were widely reported.
Thousands of fans lined the streets of Bray, the Irish town she had called home, during a funeral procession in August. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar attended, along with U2's Bono.
With files from The Associated Press